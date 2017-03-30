Nisar directs to establish robust INGO Facilitation Cell

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday directed to establish a
robust International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO)
Facilitation Cell in the ministry with technical support of National
Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).
Almost 70 INGOs had been granted approval under the new
registration policy framework, a press release said.
Chairing a high level meeting here, the minister termed the
registration a ‘landmark achievement’ and directed the ministry to
expeditiously process the pending applications of the INGOs.
Among others the meeting was attended by secretary interior,
advocate general, chairman NADRA, chief commissioner, senior police,
FIA and interior ministry’s officials.
“We will welcome INGOs to operate freely and independently in
Pakistan, let me also make it very clear that now there would
absolutely be no margin or space for any INGO to misuse its
permission. We would not allow anyone to work against our national
security interests under the facade of INGO,” the minister said.
On the issue of Pakistan Origin Card (POC) for the foreigners
especially those married to Pakistani nationals, Chaudhry Nisar
directed NADRA to start work on provision of new card to the
foreigners who had Pakistani spouses to facilitate their
residence within the country.
He also imposed a ban on NADRA for renting new property and building
for offices saying, “This is an avenue of corruption and misappropriation.”
He also reviewed the policy framework of NADRA to engage the
provincial governments in establishment of NADRA owned permanent
infrastructure for provision of its services to citizens in each
province.
The minister also approved collaboration between NADRA and
Pakistan Post under which post offices would be improved and NADRA
facilities would be provided in the building of them
As a first step under the project, 10 post offices, two each
in the urban and rural areas of the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be engaged for provision of NADRA services in the initial phase.
After completion of test and evaluation period, the project
would be further expanded and 1500 postal offices across the country
especially in the far flung and rural areas would be equipped for
provision of NADRA facilities.
Nisar directs to establish robust INGO Facilitation Cell
ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics