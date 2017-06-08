Need to focus on qualifying for WC: Tahir Zaman

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Former Olympian Tahir Zaman wants

Pakistan team to be fully focused on qualifying for the next year’s

World Cup instead of particularly focusing on its clash against

India on June 18 in the World Hockey League (WHL) semifinal.

Though Pakistan cricket team lost to India in the Champions

Trophy clash, but both the traditional rivals will be seen in action

on June 18 in the in Hockey World Cup qualifier in London.

Talking to APP, Zaman said Pak-India matches, in hockey or in

cricket are one of the most profit-making showdowns in the world of

sports.

“It will be a game of nerves but I am optimistic that Pakistan

would come out victorious in the match,” he said and added but our

main focus should be to qualify for the World Cup.

“Green-shirts should take each and every match seriously as

last time our team failed to qualify for the World Cup.”

He said though Pakistan did not play well in the series

against Ireland but I am hopeful our team would do well in WHL semi

final and would qualify for the World Cup.

He said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is doing all-out

efforts for encouragement and promotion of the game.

“PHF has revived departments like Fauji Fertilizers and ZTBL

who are providing jobs to the players,” he said.

He said in the past players were not provided with jobs

therefore their passion for the game was lessening.

“But now with the current management of PHF’s efforts the

players are fully focusing on the game as they know they would be

provided with jobs,” he said.

He said Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) is the need of the hour

to groom and promote our players. “PHF will hopefully be organizing

the league soon,” he said.