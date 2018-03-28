Nawaz Sharif has no connection with Avenfield property, star witness admits: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage

Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media outside Ehstab Court here Wednesday said even the star witness in the Avenfield Property case Wajid Zia while recording his evidence had unequivocally admitted that Nawaz Sharif had no connection with the concerned property as during the investigations he did not find any document that established that link.

She said that Wajid Zia further deposed that the property was purchased by Nescol and Nielson and there was no documentary evidence to establish that Nawaz Sharif had made any payment for it, or paid any utility bill. She said that his statement was being reported by the media. Marriyum said that in the case regarding font used in the property deed, the statement of Robert Redley was also before everybody.

The minister said that an elected prime minister was sent home on the basis of ‘Iqama’ and today the star witness had spoken in his favour. She said that the opponents of Nawaz Sharif had not been able to establish any case of corruption or kick-backs against him.

The minister said that 17 prime ministers had to endure that kind of treatment and it was continuing even today. She said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was taking the same case to the people contending that it should not happen in future.

She said that nobody had taken the petition to the court against an elected prime minister, but a verdict was delivered. Marriyum said that God willing all those things were moving towards their logical end.