ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):National Judo team will leave for Nepal on Thursday to take part in the South Asian Judo Championship, to be held in Kathmandu from April 20 to 24.
According to the Vice President of Pakistan Judo Federation, a training camp of national men and women players is currently in progress at Sports Complex Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.
National Judo team to leave for Nepal on Thursday
