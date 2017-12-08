National Coordinator NACTA visits ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Dec 8 (APP):National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Ihsan Ghani visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to a statement issued here by ISPR, he discussed coordination, cooperation and support from ISPR for Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts by NACTA.

Director General ISPR Maj General Asif Ghafoor assured him ISPR’s full support on behalf of Pakistan armed forces.