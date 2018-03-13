NA Speaker set up parliamentary body to address delimitation issues

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday set up a parliamentary committee of the House to address the reservations of political parties about delimitation of constituencies.

Responding to a point of order raised by Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz regarding delimitation of constituencies, the Speaker

said the committee would have representation of all the political parties to address the issue promptly.

Ayaz said he would arrange a meeting of the committee with the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the addressing the delimitation issue so upcoming general elections could be held as its schedule.

Earlier, speaking on a pint of order, Daniyal Aziz alleged that

the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had violated the constitution and Elections Laws while issuing a notification about the delimitation.

He maintained that as per law before issuing the delimitation notification, the ECP was bound to issue guideline but it failed to follow the set procedure.