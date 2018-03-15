NA passes Regulation of Generation, Transmission, Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2018

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The National Assembly Thursday passed the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2018) with majority votes by rejecting amendment moved by PTI lawmaker Sajid Nawaz.

State Minister for Power Division Abid Sher Ali moved the bill further amend the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 [The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2018] as passed by the Senate with amendments in the House.

The statement of objects and reasons says that power policy 2002 was introduced to facilitate and encourage private sector participation in the sector. It was expected that under the supervision of NEPRA the power sector would be radically turned around he public footprint would be gradually reduced in the wake of competitive tariff structures.

However, the expected outcomes were not successfully met. In part this was because of a regulatory framework which did not adequately cater for moving to competitive and therefore efficient power sector transactions. The framework also placed excessive focus on tariff setting by the regulator.

In 2013, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved the National Power Policy of 2013, laying down key components of a development strategy for achieving an efficient, competitive and sustainable power sector in Pakistan. The policy not only affirmed the resolve the Federal government to “limit its role to policy making” and to ensure that “unless necessary, service delivery will be promoted through a fiercely competitive and transparent private sector.” It also approved the strengthening of NEPRA as a “world class regulatory authority with sophisticated and efficient capacity to establish tariffs and set the foundation for competitive bidding process.