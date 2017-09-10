NA-120 victory to prove Nawaz’s popularity: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N leader
Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday, the party’s victory in NA-120
by-elections would prove the popularity of Nawaz Sharif.
Chairing a meeting held to devise a strategy regarding
bye-polls and talking to a delegation of PML-N Lawyers Wing
at Model Town, she said the world would see the PML-N’s
victory on September 17.
Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, State Minister for Interior Talal
Chaudhry and Maiza Hameed were also present.
She said Nawaz Sharif had always talked about progress,
development and prosperity of the country.
She said the PML-N believed in rule of law and applauded
the role of lawyers for upholding the constitution.
Maryam said the PML-N and lawyers worked shoulder to
shoulder against dictator Pervez Musharraf in the
lawyers movement.
She said her party was not violating any rule, and the
election campaign was being held under the guidelines of the
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
