Multi-faceted security issue, can’t be ensured just by closing borders: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday said security is a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted issue which cannot be ensured just by closing borders.

Addressing a seminar entitled “Carving out a vision for brighter tomorrow: addressing challenges and opportunities for enhanced regional cooperation,” he said “The key to addressing issues is engagement and those who cannot engage in dialogue have a weak case.”

The seminar was organised by National Defence University (NDU) and Royal Danish Defence College here.

Ch. Nisar said Pakistan has always shown maximum flexibility for promoting peace and tranquillity in region.

He said perspective of security in West may be different from that of South Asia.

He cautioned for not mixing politics with security.

“There is a tendency in our region to mix politics with security,” he said and added freedom movements should not be equated with terrorism.

He referred to Washington Summit entitled “Countering Violent Extremism” in February 2015 in which all parties had consensus that terrorism cannot be linked to any religion.

The Minister said recent US Presidential order about visa restrictions has sent a negative message to Muslims across the world.

He said cooperation means showing greater understanding of others point of view, adding there cannot be two sets of different rules for people.