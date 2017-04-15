Mr Pakistan, Mr Jnr Pakistan titles for Ijaz, Salman

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Ijaz Haidar of Punjab and Salman Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched the titles of Mr Pakistan 2017 and Junior Mr Pakistan, respectively in the National Bodybuilding contests held here at Pakistan-China Friendship Center on Saturday.

The men’s physique bodybuilding contest was won by Muhammad Naumanm while Ijaz Haidar won the title of the Third Yaya Classic Bodybuilding Championship.

Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan of PML-N was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while Patron Punjab Bodybuilding Association Barrister Danyal Chaudhry was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer hailed the performance of musclemen, who had come from across the country to take part in the event.

He said the mega event of the bodybuilding contests was held for the first time in Islamabad but the arrival of a large number of spectators was manifestation of the fact that bodybuilding was getting popularity in the country.

Barrister Danyal said that it was heartening to note that bodybuilding

was getting due recognition in the country and a large number of youngsters were taking keen interest in it.