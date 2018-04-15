Modern technology to bring more people into tax net: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail has said the modern technology would help bring more people into tax net.

There were 700,000 tax payers in the country and that the figure would be increased through

using modern technology, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The credit goes to the present government for announcing tax amnesty scheme, he said.

The target has been set to collect 4000 billion rupees tax this year, he said. Due to the prudent policies of present government and added the exports had been increased to 23.9 per cent.

“We have also set targets to achieve 5.6 per cent growth rate this year,” he added.

Commenting on China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said many roads and infrastructure development projects, have been completed under CPEC.

Miftah said India was spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan to halt economic

progress including CPEC.

For purchasing property, he said that citizen would have to make tax registration. All efforts

were being made to expand tax network and check tax evaders in the country, he added.