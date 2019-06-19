ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Ministry of Climate Change would spent Rs 25 million for its project Sustainable Land Management to Combat Desertification of Pakistan (SLMP-II).
According to the Senior official of Ministry of Climate Change Wednesday said,”The implementation of the programme will bring considerable financial benefits for the poor in dryland communities through sustainable management of their land resources.”
