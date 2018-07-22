MMA candidate for NA-250 vows to turn country into a Islamic Welfare State

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):Chief of Jammat e Islami (JI), Karachi

chapter, Hafiz Naim ur Rehman here on Sunday said the system ruining

the country can not be changed by those who switch their loyalties in

every election, but by those who want to make it a Islamic Welfare

State.

Addressing a corner meetings in Sherkhana Abad and Frontier

Colony, the MMA candidate for NA-250 said since restoration of peace

in the metropolis hoards of people are claiming themselves to be

representatives of Karachi.

“Where were they when the metropolis was being robbed by K-

Electric, Water Board and suffering at the hands of NADRA,” he

enquired.

Mentioning that the fresh claimants as well as those championing

the cause of city’s inhabitants were no where at sight when people

were being fleeced by KE through over billing, he said JI has always

stood by the masses even under most tough circumstances.

Hafiz Naim ur Rehman said the fast approaching election in a

battle between secular and religious parties and urged people to make

a choice in accordance to their values.

On the occasion MMA candidate for PS-120, Abdual Razaq said the

team of Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan, former mayors of

Karachi respected for their deliverance of services, will not let any

party usurp the rights of the metropolis and its inhabitants.