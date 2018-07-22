MMA candidate for NA-250 vows to turn country into a Islamic Welfare State

KARACHI, Jul 22 (APP):Chief of Jammat e Islami (JI), Karachi
chapter, Hafiz Naim ur Rehman here on Sunday said the system ruining
the country can not be changed by those who switch their loyalties in
every election, but by those who want to make it a Islamic Welfare
State.
Addressing a corner meetings in Sherkhana Abad and Frontier
Colony, the MMA candidate for NA-250 said since restoration of peace
in the metropolis hoards of people are claiming themselves to be
representatives of Karachi.
“Where were they when the metropolis was being robbed by K-
Electric, Water Board and suffering at the hands of NADRA,” he
enquired.
Mentioning that the fresh claimants as well as those championing
the cause of city’s inhabitants were no where at sight when people
were being fleeced by KE through over billing, he said JI has always
stood by the masses even under most tough circumstances.
Hafiz Naim ur Rehman said the fast approaching election in a
battle between secular and religious parties and urged people to make
a choice in accordance to their values.
On the occasion MMA candidate for PS-120, Abdual Razaq said the
team of Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan, former mayors of
Karachi respected for their deliverance of services, will not let any
party usurp the rights of the metropolis and its inhabitants.