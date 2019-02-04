Minister offers special frieght train to facilitate Sialkot exporters

SIALKOT, Feb 4 (APP)::Federal Miniater for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday offered a special freight train service to Sialkot exporters for enabling them promote business and trade activities in the area.

Addressing the Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT), he announced to restore railcar train between Sialkot and Rawalpindi soon to facilitate people.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif did not have to go to London for removal of kidney stones, as he could also receive spiritual treatment at Lal Haveli, saying that there was no political future of Nawaz and Zardari families in Pakistan.