Mandwa Film Club to screen 1954 super hit film “Gumnaam” on July 14

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa film club will screen feature film “Gumnaam (1954)” on July 14 at its media center.

Starring Sudhir, Sabiha Khanum, Nasrin and Ragni among others, “Gumnaam” is one of the memorable films from golden era of Pakistani cinema.

Directed by Anwar Kemal Pasha and produced by Hakeem Ahmad Shujaa, “Gumnaam” features timeless music composed by Inayat Hussain Bhatti.

Songs by Iqbal Bano, Kousar Parveen and Fazal Hussain are etched on memories such as “A Chand Un Say Kehna, Afsanay Ban Gaye” , “Bhag Yahan Say Bhag Ray” and “Payel Mein Geet Hayn Chham Chham Kay”.

Mandwa film club was started in August 2015 with the first screening of 1970 Punjabi classic Heer Ranjha.

As we look back on images, music and dialogue from titles ranging from Koel, Singin’ In the Rain, Naila, Lakhon Mein Eik, Pyasa, Meri Zindagi Hai Naghma, Roman Holiday, Bicycle Thief, Cinema Paradiso, Andaleeb to Malangi, The Notebook, Iron Lady and dozens of other notable and memorable films were screened by the club.