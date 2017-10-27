Man dies, one hurt in Nasirabad landmine blast

QUETTA, Oct 27 (APP):A man died and another sustained wounds in a landmine explosion in Chithar area of Nasirabad district

on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a bullock cart when it hit the planted landmine beside the road which went off.

As a result, one Yar Muhammad died on the spot while

Bhahgiya Khan received wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where

the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal

formalities.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off

the entire area and started efforts to arrest suspects.

Further investigation was underway.