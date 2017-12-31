Malik Sohail appointed chairman coordination FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Business leader of the capital city, Islamabad Malik Sohail Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Coordination of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

According to press statement issue here Sunday, after the fourth consecutive victory of United Business Group (UBG), the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the FPCCI paid glowing tributes to the services, devotion and dedication of Malik Sohail and unanimously approved his appointment which amounted to reposing confidence in his abilities and services.

Those present in the meeting were Chairman of UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, Patron SM Muneer, Senator Ilyas Bilour, outgoing President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail and outgoing SVP Amir Atta Bajwa.

Incoming President of FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, newly-elected SVP Mazhar Ali Nasir, and ten elected vice presidents including Atik Ikram Sheikh, Karim Aziz Malik, Haji Irfan Yousuf, Syeda Saieeda Bano, Tariq Haleem and others were also present on the occasion.

The house approved the appointment and hoped that Malik Sohail who made it to the slot for the fourth time would leave no stone unturned to ensure the resolution of the issues of the business community.