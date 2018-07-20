Maintaining peace, implementing code of conduct top priorities: Advisor to CM

HYDERABAD, Jul 20 (APP):The Advisor to Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services, Prisons, Social Welfare and Special Education Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz Friday said the provincial government is making all-out efforts to implement the Code of Conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman has issued clear directives in this regard aimed at ensuring conduct of general elections 2018 in free, fair and transparent manners under peaceful atmosphere, he added.

Talking to media persons here at the office of the Chief Engineer Highways, he said that Caretaker Government, Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding the general elections in peaceful atmosphere.

Besides deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers, as many as 100,900 policemen would also perform election duty all over Sindh, he informed and expressed hope that initiatives of caretaker government for maintenance of peace and order may result in higher voter turnout in general elections 2018 as compared to previous one.

He informed that Rangers had recently conducted search operations and arrested notorious criminals. The Rangers was taking action without any discrimination and handing over the arrested criminals to police without any delay for legal action, he said and added that search operation of Rangers aimed at ensuring peaceful atmosphere as the criminals could create law and order situation during the elections.

He informed that around 2000 close circuit television cameras were being installed at the Polling Stations of the province while all necessary facilities including the standby generators were being provided to 5576 Polling Stations set up throughout the province.

The Advisor informed that the officials of Irrigation Department with the support of Rangers had conducted raids at various canals to curb the menace of water stealing. During the operations, all illegal water connections were unearthed with registration of over 100 FIRs at the concerned Police Stations, he added.