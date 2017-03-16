‘Low-income families to be facilitated through Waseela Taleem program’

LAHORE, March 16 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support

Program Marvi Memon on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed on-going projects particularly Waseela-Taleem Program to help low-income families.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it’s the obligation of the state to provide relief to low-income families that

was the reason, PML-N government under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was giving billions of rupees to enhance way of life of low-wage families.

He said that Punjab Social Protection Authority had been set up to unite every single social program under one roof which had helped

adequacy of social projects and upgrading their utilities. He said that public welfare was priority of the government to raise personal satisfaction of its kin.

The “Waseela Education Program” would be extended in the province

with a specific end goal in order to maximize the benefit from this program.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon also

briefed about the progress of relief providing programs for low-salary families and added that these projects were working in 7 areas of the Punjab and quick strides would be taken to expand their range.