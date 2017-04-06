Lok Virsa to provide shuttle service during ‘Lok Mela’

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Lok Virsa will provide shuttle
service to those coming from far flung areas to participate in
Lok Mela.
Talking to PTV, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia
Saeed said Lok Mela is a big cultural festival of the year starting from April 7 to showcase dynamic rural life and culture of the country under one roof. The cultural festival will continue till April 16.
She said Lok Mela would promote and preserve arts, crafts, culture,
folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan.
Replying to question, she said the festival includes
provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa
pavilion, cultural food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping
mall, kid’s corner, concerts in open-air theater, food, handicrafts and several other programmes.
