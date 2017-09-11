Lok Virsa plans new program to entertain, educate students

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is launching a one-year new program
series on “Craft is Knowledge” which will include holding of a one-
day “Children Lok Mela” every month at the premises of Federal
Directorate of Education (FDE) designated schools.
In this regard, a colourful launching ceremony would be held
on September 18 at Lok Virsa, which will feature a number of live
folk musical performances, cultural shows, all presented by
children in traditional costumes.
The first “Children Lok Mela” will be held at Islamabad Model
College for Girls (IMCG), I-9/1 on September 19. The opening
ceremony of the Mela will take place at 11 am at the same venue.
Encouraged by the tremendous success of the first two years
joint program on “Craft of the Month” in collaboration with Training
Wing of the FDE and Directorate General for Special Education, Lok
Virsa planned new program with purpose to promote traditional
skills, encourage master artisans and to inculcate awareness among
younger generation, especially children about the indigenous folk
culture of the country.
While selecting crafts for the training program, focus will
remain on only those crafts that were more attractive for children
during the last two years such as pottery making, truck art,
embroidery, weaving, stone carving, doll making, mirror work, papier
mache, etc.
The first program under this series, i.e. “Truck Art:
Engagement with Artisans” will take place from September 18-22, 2017
between 10 am to 5 pm at the Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.
Master artisans in the specialized craft field of truck art
will be invited to demonstrate their skills on the occasion and
provide hands-on training to children (age group: 7-16 years) in a
meaningful and interactive manner.
