Lok Virsa plans new program to entertain, educate students

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is launching a one-year new program

series on “Craft is Knowledge” which will include holding of a one-

day “Children Lok Mela” every month at the premises of Federal

Directorate of Education (FDE) designated schools.

In this regard, a colourful launching ceremony would be held

on September 18 at Lok Virsa, which will feature a number of live

folk musical performances, cultural shows, all presented by

children in traditional costumes.

The first “Children Lok Mela” will be held at Islamabad Model

College for Girls (IMCG), I-9/1 on September 19. The opening

ceremony of the Mela will take place at 11 am at the same venue.

Encouraged by the tremendous success of the first two years

joint program on “Craft of the Month” in collaboration with Training

Wing of the FDE and Directorate General for Special Education, Lok

Virsa planned new program with purpose to promote traditional

skills, encourage master artisans and to inculcate awareness among

younger generation, especially children about the indigenous folk

culture of the country.

While selecting crafts for the training program, focus will

remain on only those crafts that were more attractive for children

during the last two years such as pottery making, truck art,

embroidery, weaving, stone carving, doll making, mirror work, papier

mache, etc.

The first program under this series, i.e. “Truck Art:

Engagement with Artisans” will take place from September 18-22, 2017

between 10 am to 5 pm at the Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

Master artisans in the specialized craft field of truck art

will be invited to demonstrate their skills on the occasion and

provide hands-on training to children (age group: 7-16 years) in a

meaningful and interactive manner.