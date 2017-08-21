Lawyers go on rampage at LHC

LAHORE,Aug 21 (APP): A full bench of Lahore High Court ordered arrest of

High Court Bar Association-Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi who failed to appear before the court despite repeated chances in the contempt case.

On learning the orders of full bench this morning,the

lawyers gathered at the entrance gate of Chief Justice block

to protest, later went on rampage at premises of the court.

The lawyers chanted slogans in favour

of Sher Zaman and broke the gate leading to CJ block in a bid

to enter. However,the police foiled their attempt and

tried to stop the lawyers from entering the premises.

The protesting lawyers then staged a demonstration at

the GPO Chowk and later moved to judges’s gate and blocked the

Mall Road. They attempted to enter the LHC premises from

judges’ gate,pelted stones and attempted to torture the police personnel,

while damaging the gate.

However, the police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the lawyers and managed to push them away.

Later, the lawyers gathered at the judges’s gate again

and staged sit-in to protest against the full bench orders.

Earlier,a LHC full bench issued non-bailable arrest warrants of HCBA-Multan President Sher Zaman Qureshi after he failed to appear despite several opportunities for the purpose.

The bench ordered RPO Multan to arrest Sher Zaman and

produce him before the bench on August 22, while suspending

his licence.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah headed the bench

,whereas Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq, Justice Sayyed Mazahar

Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice

Shams Mehmood Mirza were its members.

It is pertinent to mention that on July 24 last, Sher

Zaman Qureshi and Advocate Syed Qaisar Abbas Kazmi along with others

misbehaved with Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and

obstructed judicial proceedings of his court in Multan bench.They

afterwards vandalised and ransacked the court premises and

ripped off the name plate of the judge.

After the incident,the Chief Justice had withdrawn

judges working at the Multan Bench and posted them at the

Principal Seat,Lahore. Later in view of problems of the

litigants the Chief Justice restored functioning of the Multan

registry from July 27 and judges resumed their work from July

31.

The larger bench was constituted to proceed against the

delinquent lawyers under the law of contempt and High Court

Rules and Orders for suspension and/or removal of their

practice of the LHC.

The bench on request of bar members gave many

opportunities to the HCBA-Multan president but he did not

appear before it.

On last hearing,on August 11,the bench gave him last

opportunity to appear while observing that if he failed to appear on

August 22 his arrest warrants would be issued.