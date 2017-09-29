Kuwait Air Force commander attends graduation ceremony at Risalpur

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Commander Kuwait Air Force, Major General

Abdullah Yaqoob Al-Foudari on Friday attended the graduation ceremony of 119 Combat

Support Course, held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy, Asghar Khan, Risalpur.

On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Chief Marshal

Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff PAF, said a statement issued here by media

directorate of PAF.

A total of 52 aviation cadets including 12 Under Training Officers of

Kuwait Air Force also graduated from the academy.

Commander Kuwait Air Force who was the chief guest awarded branch

insignia and trophies to the distinction-holders.

Trophy for the best performance in 119 Combat Support Course was

awarded to Aviation Cadet Rizwana Nasreen, while overall best performance trophy in

Allied Under Training Officers was awarded to Pilot Officer Abdul Rehman Mubarak from

Kuwait Air Force.

Addressing on the occasion Abdullah Yaqoob said that Kuwait and

Pakistan enjoyed strong brotherly relations, spanning over decades. Both countries

support each other in a wide range of activities such as social, military training and

industrial technology, he said.

He also thanked PAF, especially the Air Chief for his sincere efforts in

the training of Kuwaiti pilots at PAF Academy.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, in his address said that Pakistan and

Kuwait had a long history of close cooperation and coordination both at the government

and air force level and the strong bond of fraternal ties between the two countries and

their air forces would further strengthen in the years to come. He said Pakistan being a

peace-loving country had always supported peace in the region including the Middle-East.

The parade was followed by a thrilling performance by “Eaglets”- the

Para Motor Glider team of the academy. “Bravehearts and Sherdils”, the PAF Academy

aerobatics teams also displayed an exhilarating aerial display on the occasion.

High-ranking military and civil officials, foreign dignitaries and a

large number of guests of graduating cadets witnessed the ceremony.