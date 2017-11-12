Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute to be model in region: CM

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):A meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was held under Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday to discuss progress on the project and other important matters.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the recruitment

process of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for the project.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said

the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute was the great

project of the service of the distressed humanity and work

should continue on the project with hard work and determination

to complete this project in time and even a single second should

not be wasted to complete this project well in time.

He said kidney and liver patients would get free treatment

and the project would not become standardised project of not only

Pakistan but also the whole region and for that noble cause we

all should work as a team.

He said the Punjab government was spending Rs 19 billion

on the project, therefore competing this project well in time

should be the top priority. The chief minister said such project

of great significance had never been launched in the history of

Pakistan for the patients of kidney and liver diseases.

He said that institute would become role model in the

region and top quality and standard should be ensured in

the institute at any cost. He said the recruitments for the

institute were being made purely on merit and culture that

would be introduced in the institute would be replicated

in other public hospitals of the province therefore a

comprehensive plan should be finalized.

He said nobody would be allowed to create hurdles in the

way of this hospital and the funds from public exchequer were

being spent on the project and its benefit should also reach

the public. He said even single penny was being spent with

honesty and saving of millions of rupees had also been made

in that project like other mega projects and our sole agenda

was to serve the people. He said agenda of serving of humanity

was being advanced and for the completion of this agenda we

should work as a team.

He said that institute would become a centre of excellence

was Asia. He said six hepatitis clinics had been set up in the

province while remaining hepatitis clinics would be established

in time. He said with the establishment of hepatitis clinics

hepatitis patients would get immense benefits and all these

clinics have state-of-the-art facilities.

President Board of Governors Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhtar gave

a briefing on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akhatar said long

journey had been travelled in the short time and this project

is being completed at the fast pace under leadership CM Shehbaz

Sharif. He said the chief minister had provided support at every

step and all recruitments have been made on merit.

Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus

Pasha, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education,

concerning officials, members of Board of Governors and others

were also present on the occasion.