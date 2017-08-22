Kickboxing C’ship from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): The 9th Rawalpindi Divisional
Kickboxing Championship will be staged at Shahbaz Sharif Sports
Complex, Rawalpindi on Thursday (August 24).
According to General Secretary of Rawalpindi Divisional
Kickboxing Association (RDKA) said five teams from Chakwal, Attock,
Jhelum and Rawalpindi will participate in the championship. “Nine
weight categories competitions will be held in the championship
including 32kg, 36kg, 48kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 68kg and 72 kg,”
he said.
The draws of the tournament will be announced on
Wednesday. The meeting of the Organizing Committee will be held on
August 23 under the chairmanship of Qaiser Hussain Mirza in which
all arrangements of the championship will be finalized.
Former Member of the National Assembly and Chairman, Punjab
Sports Board Committee Hanif Abbasi will inaugurate the two-day
championship.
The concluding ceremony of the championship will be held on
August 25.
