Khanpur celebrates 70th Independence Day with Azadi Train

KHANPUR Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan Railways Special Azadi Train
arrived here amid warm welcome and celebrations of Pakistan’s 70th
Independence day.
On arrival of the train, a large number of people gathered at
Railway Station to welcome Azadi Train with national enthuasiasm.
The visitors took keen interest in the cultural floats of
Azadi Train as they had also beautifully decorated the railway
station with national flags.
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) also organized a
musical show at Railway Station. Artists from all four provinces
including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir presented national
songs and received big applause from the audience at jam packed
Railway Station.
People highly appreciated the enthralling performance by the
folk artists including Ejaz Hussain, Junior Alan Faqeer, Jalil
Shabnum, Ali Imran, Liaqat Ali, Krishan Lal and Mithu Jee. A puppet
show was also organized by PNCA for the visitors to entertain the
children.
Ejaz Hussain, a folk singer from Gilgit Baltistan said that
despite people not understand my language but their response was
great.
Beautiful models of Mazar e Quaid, Ziarat Residence, Sindh
float, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit
Baltistan cultural floats attracted a large number of people. A
large number of people visited the train with their families.
Azadi Train resumed its journey to other stations including
Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Dharki, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Pano
Akil, Rohri and Sukkur.
