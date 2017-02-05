Kashmiris’ freedom movement cannot be suppressed: Saad

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways

Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that Kashmiris were

peace loving people and their freedom movement could not

be suppressed.

Addressing the rally organized by PML-N to express

solidarity with Kashmiris here, he said that India could

not keep the people of Kashmir as its slave.

Saad Rafique said that people of Kashmir were innocent

and they were struggling for their just right of freedom,

adding that strong Pakistan would strengthen the freedom

movement of Kashmiris.

The minister said that all political parties of the

country would support the demand of people of Kashmir for

their just cause of freedom, adding the whole nation was

unanimous over the right of self-determination of the people

of occupied Kashmir.

He said the PML-N had always highlighted Kashmir issue

on all national and international forums, adding that solution

of Kashmir issue, under the UN resolutions, was required for

durable peace in the region.