Kashmiris’ freedom movement cannot be suppressed: Saad

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways
Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that Kashmiris were
peace loving people and their freedom movement could not
be suppressed.
Addressing the rally organized by PML-N to express
solidarity with Kashmiris here, he said that India could
not keep the people of Kashmir as its slave.
Saad Rafique said that people of Kashmir were innocent
and they were struggling for their just right of freedom,
adding that strong Pakistan would strengthen the freedom
movement of Kashmiris.
The minister said that all political parties of the
country would support the demand of people of Kashmir for
their just cause of freedom, adding the whole nation was
unanimous over the right of self-determination of the people
of occupied Kashmir.
He said the PML-N had always highlighted Kashmir issue
on all national and international forums, adding that solution
of Kashmir issue, under the UN resolutions, was required for
durable peace in the region.
