ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Karachi Region Whites is leading the
points table of the National One Day Cup (Regions) after fifth
round.
According to PCB’s points table of the National One Day Cup
(Regions) after fifth round, Karachi Region Whites is on top with
eight points followed by Karachi Region Blues (2nd, seven points),
Islamabad Region (3rd, seven points), Rawalpindi Region (4th, five
points), Lahore Region Blues (5th, four points), Peshawar Region
(6th, four points), Fata Region (7th, three points) and Lahore
Region Whites (8th, two point).
Karachi Whites tops after fifth round
