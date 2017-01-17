Karachi Whites tops after fifth round

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Karachi Region Whites is leading the

points table of the National One Day Cup (Regions) after fifth

round.

According to PCB’s points table of the National One Day Cup

(Regions) after fifth round, Karachi Region Whites is on top with

eight points followed by Karachi Region Blues (2nd, seven points),

Islamabad Region (3rd, seven points), Rawalpindi Region (4th, five

points), Lahore Region Blues (5th, four points), Peshawar Region

(6th, four points), Fata Region (7th, three points) and Lahore

Region Whites (8th, two point).