Karachi load-shedding issue resolved; SSGPL to provide gas to KE: PM

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the dispute between the Sui Southern

Gas Pipelines Ltd (SSGPL) and Karachi Electric (KE) has been resolved, putting an end

to the power outages that plagued the port city for the past several weeks.

Talking to media after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy here

at the Governor House, the Prime Minister said a committee headed by his Adviser on

Finance Miftah Ismael, has been constituted to look after the issue of outstanding dues

between the SSGPL and the KE and for an early resolution.

He hoped that the issue of shortage of water due to the electricity crisis would also

be over as the Sui Southern has assured to fully meet the requirements of the K-Electric.

To a question about the monopoly of the KE, the Prime Minister said the government

has no plans to take over or to setup any other similar body for power generation and

distribution in Karachi.

He said the KE was adhering to the Nepra tariff and could not charge any additional

amount.

Responding to questions about the ongoing load-shedding in the country, the Prime

Minister said the power generation was still higher than the demand, however in areas

which were witnessing up to 60 per cent theft, had to bear power outages.

To a question that why those who pay their bills regularly suffer?, the Prime Minister

termed it “unfortunate” however said there was no chance of providing electricity in

areas that show heavy losses.

To another question, he said the federal government was playing its part in the

development of Sindh province, particularly Karachi and mentioned the Rs 30 billion

allocation, which has already been made.

About the Green Line, he said the federal government has provided funds for its

infrastructure and the Sindh Government was to provide the buses, however if they

cannot, the federal government may provide these as well.

Keeping in view the serious power crisis in the port city, Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi on Monday chaired a meeting here at the Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh, Chief Ministers of Sindh and Punjab,

Federal Minister for Power, Minister of State for Power, Adviser to PM on Finance

Miftah Ismail and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the current power generation situation in the country.