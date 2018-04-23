Karachi load-shedding issue resolved; SSGPL to provide gas to KE: PM

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the dispute between the Sui Southern
Gas Pipelines Ltd (SSGPL) and Karachi Electric (KE) has been resolved, putting an end
to the power outages that plagued the port city for the past several weeks.
Talking to media after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy here
at the Governor House, the Prime Minister said a committee headed by his Adviser on
Finance Miftah Ismael, has been constituted to look after the issue of outstanding dues
between the SSGPL and the KE and for an early resolution.
He hoped that the issue of shortage of water due to the electricity crisis would also
be over as the Sui Southern has assured to fully meet the requirements of the K-Electric.
To a question about the monopoly of the KE, the Prime Minister said the government
has no plans to take over or to setup any other similar body for power generation and
distribution in Karachi.
He said the KE was adhering to the Nepra tariff and could not charge any additional
amount.
Responding to questions about the ongoing load-shedding in the country, the Prime
Minister said the power generation was still higher than the demand, however in areas
which were witnessing up to 60 per cent theft, had to bear power outages.
To a question that why those who pay their bills regularly suffer?, the Prime Minister
termed it “unfortunate” however said there was no chance of providing electricity in
areas that show heavy losses.
To another question, he said the federal government was playing its part in the
development of Sindh province, particularly Karachi and mentioned the Rs 30 billion
allocation, which has already been made.
About the Green Line, he said the federal government has provided funds for its
infrastructure and the Sindh Government was to provide the buses, however if they
cannot, the federal government may provide these as well.
Keeping in view the serious power crisis in the port city, Prime Minister Shahid
Khaqan Abbasi on Monday chaired a meeting here at the Governor House.
The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh, Chief Ministers of Sindh and Punjab,
Federal Minister for Power, Minister of State for Power, Adviser to PM on Finance
Miftah Ismail and senior officials.
The meeting reviewed the current power generation situation in the country.
