Karachi beats Islamabad by 44 runs in PSL

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Despite defending a low total of 126 runs Karachi Kings pulled-off a magnificent victory over Islamabad United by 44 runs in the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Karachi bowlers restricted Islamabad batsmen on 82 runs in 15.2

overs.

Muhammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Usama Mir bagged three wickets

each for 7, 18 and 24 runs, respectively.

Islamabad’s Asif Ali (39) was the only batsman to reach a double figure.

Earlier, Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi.

Karachi piled up a total of 126 runs losing all wickets in 19.4 overs.

Babar Azam (25), Shoaib Malik (25), Chris Gayle (17), Kumar Sangakkara (17), Ravi Bhopara (14) and Imad Wasim (14) batted well.

Imad was also declared Man of the Match.

For Islamabad United, Rumman Raees was the pick of the bowlers

as he grabbed four wickets for 25 runs while Muhammad Sami and Shane Watson took two wickets each for 19 and 29 runs, respectively.

Now, Karachi will play Peshawar Zalmi in the third playoff to be played on March 3.