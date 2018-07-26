Kamaludin of MMAP wins NA-262 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Mutahida Majlis Amal Pakistan (MMAP) candidate Kamaluddin has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-262 Pishin by securing 60,258 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pushtonkhwa Milli Awami Party candidate Muhammad Issa Khan stood second by getting 28,344 votes. The third position was grabbed by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Gohar Ijaz Khan Kakar by getting 13,387 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 47.87 %.