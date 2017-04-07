Junior amateur golf championship begins

LAHORE, Apr 7 (APP)- The three rounds contest of Juniors Amateur Golf Championship got off to a great start at the par 72, Garrison Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Friday,

To facilitate the young ones,the Pakistan Golf Federation have bracketed

the male participating competitors in age categories 18-21,15-17 and 11-14 and as for the girls there is just one category.

And the outstanding aspect of the first round competition was that a

young one of Lahore Gymkhana ,Asfandyar Khan appeared as the front runner, pushing into the background many senior competing mates.

Score wise six players in the age category 18-21 lag behind and include

names like Usman Ghani,Ahmed Baig,Murtajiz Abbas Naqvi,Qasim Ali,Raja Mudassir and Talha Shafqat.

Out of the 22 young competitors seeking experience and honors,in this

Junior Amateur Golf Championship ,nineteen are boys and three are girls.

At the end of the first round the gross scores of the more formidable

ones in age category 18-21 were Asfandyar Khan(75),Murtajiz Abbas Naqvi(79),Ahmed Baig(79) and Mohammad Usman Ghani(82).The best one in the age category 15 to 17 years was Akash Bashir who had a round of gross 76.His nearest challenger is Muhammed Saqib who lies one stroke behind at gross 77.One more young one in this age category is Noyyan Nayyar.He managed a round of gross 83.

Hamza Bilal Sarfraz made his presence felt in the age category 11-14

years by leading the others with a score of gross 85..

As for the girls Rimsha Ijaz performed well and showed enough talent and ability.Her score of gross 77 serves as a reflection of her golfing skills and staying focused in the course of shot making.Suneyah Osama was not in her elements and neither was Parkha Ijaz.

In the second round players like Ahmed Baig ,Abbas Naqvi and Usman Ghani are expected to show more tenacity and produce par rounds.