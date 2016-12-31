Journey 2016 towards a secure & peaceful Pakistan: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI, Dec 31 (APP): Armed forces of Pakistan took a number

of measures during 2016 aimed at enhancing the security and ensuring safety of the people subsequently making the country’s defence further impregnable.

At the end of 2016 and on the advent of 2017, Director General of

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a tweet message, said, “Journey 2016 .. Towards a secure and peaceful

Pakistan Pakistanis Zindabad.”

Sharing details about the achievements during 2016, he said defence

of the country was impregnable. Pakistan successfully tested enhanced version of Babur cruise missile and indigenously produced Ra’ad missile.

He said arrangements were made for the actualization and security of

(fate changer) China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including construction of 870 kilometers road network and raising of Special

Security Division.

Pakistan Navy’s successful tested launch of shore based anti ship missile firing in the north Arabian sea from Sword Class Frigate

PNS Aslat, he added.