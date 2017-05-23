JIT should hold investigation as per law: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Tuesday said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)
should carry out investigation according to law and
constitution.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had not showed any
reservation on the formation of (JIT) on Panama Papers case.
Musadik Malik said the PML-N had trust in the Supreme
Court and would accept its decisions.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan
should explain that how he purchased flats in the United
Kingdom.
