Japanese films being screened in Murree

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Murree Arts Council organized screening of Japanese films at the auditorium of Murree Arts Council on 22-23 November 2017.

According to a press release of the Japanese embassy, two Japanese films “A Tale of Samurai Cooking”

and “Thermae Romae” with their English sub-titles were showcased.

The Embassy of Japan has been holding Japanese film festivals in various cities of Pakistan since many decades to provide an opportunity for the people to learn various aspects of Japanese traditions,

culture, lifestyle and society.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and the Embassy of Japan has organized a variety of cultural events across Pakistan to commemorate the 65 years of

friendly relations between the two countries.

The film “A Tale of Samurai Cooking” is a 2013 Japanese film directed by Yuzou Asahara revolves around an excellent cook Oharu who has married into the legendary “Kitchen Samurai” family. But her husband who is the successor of the

family can’t cook at all.

Oharu makes a vow to make him a superb samurai chef, and starts teaching her husband how to cook.

The film Thermae Romae directed by Hideki Takeuchi and released in 2012 is a funny comedy. In ancient Rome, architect Lucius is too

rigid in his ways and unable to keep up with the fast changing times. Because of this, Lucius loses his job. A friend then takes Lucius to a bath house to cheer him up. There at the bath house, Lucius slips through a time portal and arrives at a bath house

in present day modern Japan!

Ms. Yukiko Ban, Deputy Director Public Affairs Department of the Embassy of Japan, while expressing her views at the occasion said that the Japanese films showcased today not only provided entertainment to the audience but also took

them to the enchanting world of Japanese culture, traditions, and art.

She thanked the resident director of Murree Arts Council for extending their collaboration in arranging this film festival in Murree for the first time.