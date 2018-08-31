Japan to provide $21.36 mln for weather surveillance, human resource development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The government of Japan has extended grant assistance worth Japanese Yen 2,370 million (equivalent to US$21.36 million) to Pakistan for two projects of Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City and Human Resource Develop Scholarship.

It would provide grant of Yen 2,042 million (US$18.40 million) for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan City and Yen328 million (US$2.95 million) for Human Resource Develop Scholarship.

The official notes for the grants were signed and exchanged here by Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, Additional Secretary-I, Economic Affairs Division and Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan.

Grant agreement for the projects of Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan city and Human Resource Develop Scholarship were also signed on the occasion by Yasuhiro Tojo, Chief JICA Pakitan Offfice and Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Joint Secretary of Economic Affairs Division.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Asad Umar and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar acknowledged the support of Japan for extending economic and technical assistance to Pakistan in various sectors.

He said that Pakistan and Japan were having cordial relations since long and Japan had been trade and investment partner of Pakistan and was providing assistance to the country. “Japan in every respect is our partner and friend,” he remarked.

He said that the two projects were very much close to the priorities of new Pakistan government. He said at a time when Pakistan was ranked as the 7th highly vulnerable country from the impacts of climate change, the project financing from Japan was very important in this particular sector.

He said that human resource develop was also among the priorities of the government and extending help in this sector would help Pakistan promote education and skill.

On the occasion, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Kazuyuki Nakane, said that since the diplomatic relationship between the two countries was established in 1952, Japan has been supporting Pakistan’s stable and sustainable growth.

“Under the strong leadership of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the leadership for economic development, particularly, the new Finance Minister Asad Umar, we believe that ‘Naya Pakistan’ will be definitely realized with relevant measures to be taken by the new government,” he said

He expressed the hope that these two projects would be of some help for further development of Pakistan and contribute to further strengthen the friendly relationship and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan.

He also felicitated Asad Umar on assuming the charges of Federal Minister for Finance.

He said that Japan would strongly support the government in realizing the dream of Naya Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the installation of surveillance weather radar would help Pakistan to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting and dissemination of warnings through the installation of sophisticated radar system.

This will largely contribute to the mitigation of damages caused by natural disasters and reduce extensive damages to agricultural products and transportation.

Likewise, the project of Human Resource Development Scholarships would strengthen the government’s administrative capacities in the country, through providing opportunities to obtain the master’s degree to the young capable government officials who are expected to play leadership roles in contributing the socio-economic development of the country.