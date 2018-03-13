Iranian Foreign Minister calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Mar 13 (APP):Foreign

Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pakistan-Iran relations came under the discussion, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary appreciated bilateral security engagements during the recent months and measures initiated by both sides to improve Pakistan-Iran border security.

The COAS said that regional peace was dependent upon wider cooperation within West Asia.

We all need to cooperate to root out transnational security and crimes threat, he said.