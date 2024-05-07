PUC launches nationwide reconciliation drive for political stability, national unity: Ashrafi

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP): The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Tuesday announced the initiation of a comprehensive nationwide reconciliation drive in a bid to foster political stability and national unity.

The PUC Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, unveiled the decision in a press conference underscoring the critical importance of bridging differences among political and religious factions to propel Pakistan towards progress and prosperity.

Emphasizing the need for concerted efforts, he disclosed that the PUC was initiating a mass contact campaign to mitigate the adverse effects of current polarization and foster a culture of harmony and understanding through dialogue and constructive engagement across the nation.

Ashrafi expressed hope that this initiative would promote peace, tolerance, and national cohesion, transcending ideological and political divides.

By facilitating dialogue and reconciliation, he said the council intended to create a conducive environment for constructive engagement and cooperation among diverse stakeholders.

Ashrafi, issuing a resolute call for justice and unity, said the tragic events of May 9, shook the nation with unrest and violence.

He underscored the necessity of swift trials for the perpetrators to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

Ashrafi emphasized the paramount duty of leaders to educate their followers responsibly stressing that no one should be allowed to sow seeds of division between the Pakistan Army and the populace, regardless of the costs involved.

He acknowledged the arrest of politicians and religious figures in the past, yet highlighted their adherence to the legal processes, in stark contrast to the chaos witnessed on May 9.

In this critical juncture, he made a clarion call for a united front against forces of discord and unrest.

Ashrafi commended the growing cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly in the realms of economy and investment.

He lauded the exchange of high-level delegations between the two nations, highlighting the potential for enhanced economic partnerships and mutual benefits.

Expressing optimism regarding the economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia, Ashrafi said it would serve as a catalyst for attracting investments from other Muslim countries.

The strengthened economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were anticipated to bolster investor confidence and stimulate economic growth, contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the nation, he added.

Ashrafi announced to observe Friday as ‘Pakistan Stability Day’ in a bid to foster national unity and combat the rising tide of social media-fueled discord.

He said the government should adopt proactive measures to address the proliferation of divisive content on digital platforms that threatens the cohesion of the nation.

Ashrafi urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), to hold accountable individuals responsible for disseminating hate material online either it pertains to political rhetoric or religious sentiments.

He emphasized that any content inciting division among the federating units and stakeholders of the nation must be swiftly addressed.

Ashrafi said Palestine had emerged as a pivotal flashpoint, resonating not solely within the Muslim Ummah but across the entirety of humanity.

He voiced apprehension regarding Israel’s purported intentions to launch an assault on Rafah, foreseeing it as potentially the most catastrophic in the annals of human history.

He implored the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and international human rights bodies to assume a proactive stance in preserving global peace and halting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.