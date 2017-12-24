Infrastructure development of NSK to be completed by Feb 15 for PSL: Najam Sethi

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP): The infrastructure development of the

National Stadium Karachi (NSK) would be completed by February 15

for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final scheduled for March 25.

This was stated by the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket

Board (PCB) Najam Sethi, while talking to reporters at the NSK on

Sunday.

He said that during the visit to Karachi he held meetings

with important personalities of the Government of Sindh and

discussed various issues including the security arrangements.

Najam Sethi said that with regard to security, foreign

experts would also be invited for briefing.

He stated that Government of Sindh was fully cooperating

with the PCB.

He stated that peaceful holding of the PSL final here would

also send the message that Karachi is a peaceful city and a fit

venue for the game of cricket.

Najam Sethi said that during his visit to Karachi he also

met with the sponsors and urged them to support the franchises.

He was of the view that there was also a `plan B’ and that

for any reason if it is not possible to hold the PSL Three Final

in Karachi then it would be organized in Lahore.

Najam Sethi said that cricket that is played between

Pakistan and India is the best game and it is our right to play

with India and we will fight for that as it is a matter of

dollars 100 million to 150 million and it was not proper to give

this up.

He said that there is an agreement with India and that it

should be implemented.

With regard to recent T-10 league played in Dubai, the stand

of the PCB is very clear. We had a profit of dollars 400,000 from

the T-10.