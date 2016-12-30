Indian troops resort to unprovoked shelling on LoC

RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP): Indian troops on Friday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling for approximately for an hour at the Chirikot Sector on the Line of Control (LoC).

“Unnprovoked mortar shelling by Indian troops on Line of Control in Chirikot Sector was carried out from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet message here.

The Pakistani troop effectively responded the unprovoked shelling, he added.