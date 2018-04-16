Indian players likely to feature in SKL

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Indian players are also expected to feature in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan’s Super Kabaddi League (SKL) to take place in Lahore from May 1.

Talking to APP, Secretary Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), Muhammad Sarwar said “we had sent an invitation to our Indian counterpart for participation in the Super League”. “They will seek permission from their government for participation in the league,” he added.

Speaking about the league, he said eight teams will take part in the league including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Multan and Gujrat.

“A total of 16 to 20 international players from Iran, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kenya, Iraq, Bangladesh and Japan are expected to participate in the league. Our aim is to give as much exposure to our national players from this league,” he said.

He said the players’ drafting will take place in Lahore on April 23. “The opening ceremony of the league will be held on May 1 and the event will conclude on May 10,” he maintained.