Indian DHC summoned over Ceasefire Violations by India on LoC, on 19 July 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP): Director General (SA & SAARC) summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner today, and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire

violations by the Indian occupation forces in Nikial and Nezapir Sectors on 19th July.

According to a press release here, the firing resulted in Shahadat of

2 civilians, one in Nikial Sector and another in Nezapir Sector, and injuries to 5 others.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire

violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 594 ceasefire

violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and

contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire

arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations;

instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace

on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its

mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.