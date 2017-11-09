Imran should not stand with the court but in the court: Marriryum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms.Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan instead of standing with the court should be standing in the court of law and be ashamed of waiting for the Umpire’s finger.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the MOS mentioned a litany of indiscretions by Imran for which she felt he should be ashamed of himself, including: conspiring against the elected government by staging sit-in ; gambling with the party funds and donations; attacking the parliament; making the judiciary and the armed forces controversial; absconding from the constitutional and legal institutions; not answering the allegations of Aeysha Gulalai; covering up his corruption by locking the Ehtsab Commission in KPK and fomenting chaos, anarchy and discord in the country during the last four years motivated by his lust for power.