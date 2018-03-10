Imam-e-Kaaba addresses ceremony at Motorway Police Training College

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Al-Sheikh Saleh bin Muhammad al-Talib on Saturday said Motorway police were

performing a noble job which was a matter of pride for Pakistan.

The Imam-e-Kaaba expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony at Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura.

Federal Minister for Communication Hafiz Abdul Kareem welcomed the Imam-e-Kaaba and other guests.

Dr Saleh bin Muhammad al-Talib said it was a matter of pride for him to find himself among people who were honestly working hard.

On this occasion, the minister said officers of Motorway police were working hard with honesty, adding it was because of the good performance of Motorway police that accident ratio had been reduced to 70 per cent.

Ambassador KSA Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki, Inspector General NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG Ghulam Rasul Zahid, Additional IG Faisal

Shahkar, DIG Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Ahmad Arlsan Malik, DIG Mahboob Aslam and other officers were also present.