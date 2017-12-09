Ibne Abbas directs counsuls general to work for enhancing bilateral trade with UK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Syed Ibne Abbas has directed the consuls general to work for enhancing the bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and adopt a more proactive approach in attracting the foreign investment to Pakistan, especially when there is huge scope for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He issued the directive while chairing the consuls general conference on Friday at the high commission in London, according to a message received here from the United Kingdom on Saturday.

He asked the consuls general to enhance their interaction with the local chambers of commerce and industry. The year 2017, he said, was important in the sense that several high level visits of the British leadership to Pakistan took place during the year, including the very successful one of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The purpose of the conference was to review the implementation status of the decisions made during the last conference and set out goals and targets for the next year. A wide range of issues pertaining to the consulates of Pakistan came under discussion, including administrative and consular matters; community outreach initiatives cultural, sports and literary activities and economic diplomacy with special focus on enhancing trade and promoting investment in Pakistan.

The high commissioner said, “The year 2017 was the year of celebrations of the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan during which we showcased our rich culture and heritage in a series of activities which concluded at the installation of the bust of the Quaid-i-Azam at the Lincoln’s Inn. We would be focusing on youth engagement during the year 2018.”

The conference was attended by consuls general of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester as well as the officers of the High Commission.

The high commissioner said he would be visiting various academic institutions to meet with the Pakistani students to further encourage them to make the best of the available educational and career opportunities in this country.

He would also brief them about the enormous opportunities for educated youth in Pakistan. he added.

He directed the consuls general to do the same in their areas of jurisdiction. He particularly emphasized on arranging sports and cultural events to engage with the youth.

The consuls general apprised the high commissioner of the performance of their respective consulates during the year and outlined their plans for the next year. They also discussed the issues and challenges faced by the consulates and sought guidance from the high commissioner, who gave them elaborate guidelines for the future with special emphasis on community facilitation.

It was a day-long conference, in which all important issues relating to the community and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK were discussed.