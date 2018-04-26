IBA extends full support to initiatives of Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Thursday extended its full support the public interest litigation

initiatives of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for redressal of grievances of the public at large.

A 12-member delegation of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA), headed by its president Riasat Ali Azad, comprising other office bearers, expressed their support during a courtesy call on the

Chief Justice in Supreme Court building.

The delegation informed the Chief Justice that general public also appreciates his initiatives, said a press release.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan acknowledged the role of the bar in the administration of justice and added that their cooperation is very crucial in achieving the goal of administration of justice.

The delegation apprised the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the issues faced by them. The Chief Justice assured them of his fullest support to resolve their issues.

At the end, the delegation thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking out time for the meeting.