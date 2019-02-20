Hungarian Envoy terms PM Khan’s govt as breath of fresh air

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan István Szabó called upon Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda here on Wednesday. The meeting mulled over bilateral cooperation in the field of water resources.

Ambassador Szabó said, “Pakistan is an amazing country. I have witnessed many positive changes during my stay here. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is a breath of fresh air for the country”.

The ambassador expressed his commitment to work with the government of Pakistan and offered his full support.

He shared that Joint Economic Commission would be setup between the two countries this year.

The Federal Minister said that a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation on Water Resources between Hungary and Pakistan was in the final stages and expected to be signed soon.