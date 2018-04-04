Human Resource for Health Vision-2018-30 launched

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP):Human Resource for Health (HRH) Vision 2018-30 developed by the Ministry of National Health Services, in consultation with the provincial departments of Health and other stakeholders was launched here at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that it is very heartening that the first ever National HRH vision has been developed in Pakistan with a great deal of dedication and through an inclusive consultative process.

She congratulated the officials of its ministry, all provincial ministries and departments, private sector, development partner and all stakeholders.

She said a well trained and motivated health workforce forms the basis for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and is a key to the attainment of the Pakistan Vision 2025, the National Health Vision (NHV) 2025 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 agenda.

The minister further said the health workforce in Pakistan is the backbone of health systems and economic growth, adding that well functioning health systems ensure health societies which then become an engine for economic development.

“A sick society never comes out of the vicious circle of poverty” she said.

The minister said investments in health worksforce and related professions have also produced millions of decent jobs opportunities in the country, which continues to contribute in the economic development.

However, the grave shortage of qualified health professionals and workers has restricted the progress in the health sector and is one of the main reasons for poor health outcomes and consequential development, the minister said.

Saira Afzal Tarar said a unified HRH vision will ensure provincial autonomy and diversity, and will further strengthen health related coordination and coherence among stakeholders.

Considering increasing population and emerging health needs, it is our priority to increase the number of hospitals by three folds in the public and private sector to achieve SDGs. She said this study will help us to understand the actual requirement in health sector.

She said that all the provincial governments takes many initiatives in health sector and we need to spend our resources on training of skilled workforce.

She said it is now responsibility of the provincial governments to formulate their own policies. She said a lot of work done in last five years in the health sector and we have still some areas which has the challenge.

Provincial ministers, senior officials of provincial health departments and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

The NHV, the National Human Resources for Health Visions defines common national priorities and guidance about the most important pillar of the health system in Pakistan.