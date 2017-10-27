HR ministry Toll Free “Helpline received 87,817 call for assistance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):State Minister for Human Rights Usman Ibrahim on Friday informed the Senate that a “Toll Free
“Helpline (1099)” for Legal Advice on Human Rights Violations has received 87817
call for assistance sine 2016.
In the question hour, he said the help line has been established by the Ministry of Human Rights under a
development project in May, 2015. The objective of the Helpline is to provide free
legal advice and referral services
to the victims of human rights violations for proper redressal of their grievances, he added.
The minister said the Project initially was expected to receive 4000- 5000 calls through the Helpline
approximately per year, whereas currently the helpline is receiving more than
4000 calls a month.
He said that about 6026 victims had been provided services while 1937 callers had been provided Free
Legal Advice. He said cases of 139 were examined and referred to the relevant
Departments.
To anther question he said after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the subject of Social Welfare
including Welfare of Transgender Community has
been devolved to the provinces and Capital Administration & Development
Division at Islamabad Capital Territory level.
However, he said the federal government is
taking appropriate measures for betterment of Transgender Persons and
protection of their rights.
The government has
established National Commission for Human
Rights (NCHR) in 2015 with a
broad mandate, he said adding the Commission has powers to take
suo-moto actions on the cases of human rights violations
of all citizens including transgender persons.
The minister said, Formulation
of National Policy Guidelines on Gender Based Violence (GBV) is in process in
consultation with all relevant government and civil society organizations.
He said, GBV will focus
gender equality and empowerment including
protection of rights of women
and transgender.
Usman Ibrahim said, that on
the directions of the Senate’s Special Committee on the Marginalized Segments
of Society, the NCHR prepared an extensive report titled “Transgender: A need
for mainstreaming”.
He said that the main recommendations
of the report include, the specific Legislative measures, recognition of
identity, equal rights to education,
employment, health and political representation.
In response to the direction of Senate Functional Committee on
Human Rights, he said, the NCHR proposed a comprehensive and self
contained bill titled “The Transgender and Intersex Persons
(Promotion and Protection of
Rights) Bill, 2017” which was submitted
before the Senate Functional
Committee on Human Rights.
He further said that Ministry
is regularly conducting media monitoring and takes up all Human Rights
violation cases including the cases of transgender
persons with the concerned
authorities/law enforcement agencies
for their redressal
as per law.
The proposed legislation on
the Rights of Transgender Persons is
also under consideration by
the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, he said.
HR ministry Toll Free “Helpline received 87,817 call for assistance
