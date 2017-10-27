HR ministry Toll Free “Helpline received 87,817 call for assistance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):State Minister for Human Rights Usman Ibrahim on Friday informed the Senate that a “Toll Free

“Helpline (1099)” for Legal Advice on Human Rights Violations has received 87817

call for assistance sine 2016.

In the question hour, he said the help line has been established by the Ministry of Human Rights under a

development project in May, 2015. The objective of the Helpline is to provide free

legal advice and referral services

to the victims of human rights violations for proper redressal of their grievances, he added.

The minister said the Project initially was expected to receive 4000- 5000 calls through the Helpline

approximately per year, whereas currently the helpline is receiving more than

4000 calls a month.

He said that about 6026 victims had been provided services while 1937 callers had been provided Free

Legal Advice. He said cases of 139 were examined and referred to the relevant

Departments.

To anther question he said after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the subject of Social Welfare

including Welfare of Transgender Community has

been devolved to the provinces and Capital Administration & Development

Division at Islamabad Capital Territory level.

However, he said the federal government is

taking appropriate measures for betterment of Transgender Persons and

protection of their rights.

The government has

established National Commission for Human

Rights (NCHR) in 2015 with a

broad mandate, he said adding the Commission has powers to take

suo-moto actions on the cases of human rights violations

of all citizens including transgender persons.

The minister said, Formulation

of National Policy Guidelines on Gender Based Violence (GBV) is in process in

consultation with all relevant government and civil society organizations.

He said, GBV will focus

gender equality and empowerment including

protection of rights of women

and transgender.

Usman Ibrahim said, that on

the directions of the Senate’s Special Committee on the Marginalized Segments

of Society, the NCHR prepared an extensive report titled “Transgender: A need

for mainstreaming”.

He said that the main recommendations

of the report include, the specific Legislative measures, recognition of

identity, equal rights to education,

employment, health and political representation.

In response to the direction of Senate Functional Committee on

Human Rights, he said, the NCHR proposed a comprehensive and self

contained bill titled “The Transgender and Intersex Persons

(Promotion and Protection of

Rights) Bill, 2017” which was submitted

before the Senate Functional

Committee on Human Rights.

He further said that Ministry

is regularly conducting media monitoring and takes up all Human Rights

violation cases including the cases of transgender

persons with the concerned

authorities/law enforcement agencies

for their redressal

as per law.

The proposed legislation on

the Rights of Transgender Persons is

also under consideration by

the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, he said.