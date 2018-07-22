High powered committee to probe DI Khan suicide blast

PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister KP Dost

Muhammad Khan has constituted a high power committee to investigate the suicide

blast in DI Khan that claimed the life PTI candidate and former KP minster

Ikramullah Khan Gandapur and injuries to five others.

Head of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will head the

probe committee while its members are SP, SSP Headquarters, DSP Investigation

and representatives of ISI and IB.

The CM directed the committee for fast track investigation

into the blast and presentation of the report in shortest possible time

containing all the aspects of the suicide attack. The committee would also

point out the factors leading to an attempt to sabotage the elections process.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also sought a detailed report

from district administration DI Khan about the incident within 12 hours so that

ascertain whether Ikramullah Gandapur was provided security or not. How the

bomber reached closed to the elections candidate despite presence of security

officials, the report to explain.

It will also fix the responsibility on the officials whose

negligence led to the tragic incident.